A federal judge ruled on Monday that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom WolfTom WolfThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – ‘Dark side’ to ‘Sleepy Joe,’ Biden-Trump trade barbs in swing states Trump skewers Biden, suggests again supporters vote twice in Pennsylvania Overnight Health Care: White House denies Trump has embraced ‘herd immunity’ strategy on COVID-19 | Penn State doctor: About a third of tested athletes with COVID-19 had heart inflammation | Fauci says Midwestern states should be on alert this Labor Day MORE’s (D) coronavirus orders, which shut down the state, closed businesses and limited gatherings, were unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, a Trump appointee, said in his opinion that COVID-19 orders from Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine violated and continue to violate the First Amendment right to freedom of assembly and the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment.

The efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus “were undertaken with the good intention of addressing a public health emergency,” Stickman wrote.

“But even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered,” he added.

“There is no question that this Country has faced, and will face, emergencies of every sort,” he wrote. “But the solution to a national crisis can never be permitted to supersede the commitment to individual liberty that stands as the foundation of the American experiment.”

Four Pennsylvania counties — Butler, Fayette, Greene and Washington — along with Rep. Mike Kelly George (Mike) Joseph KellyJudge halts Trump campaign’s mail-voting lawsuit against Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for COVID-19 Watchdog calls for probe into Gohmert ‘disregarding public health guidance’ on COVID-19 MORE (R-Pa.), three state representatives, and seven businesses and their owners challenged the state government’s coronavirus orders. Their lawsuit was filed in May, when these counties were in the “red” phase that required residents to stay at home.

The governor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment on the new ruling.

Previous rulings have rejected several challenges to Wolf’s coronavirus orders. In July, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled the state legislature could not end the coronavirus shutdown.

Other governors across the country took similar steps early in the coronavirus pandemic, with most states implementing stay-at-home orders and shutting down businesses.

Pennsylvania has since lifted most of the coronavirus restrictions but still limits indoor gatherings to 25 people, outdoor gatherings to 250 people and indoor dining to 25 percent occupancy. The indoor dining capacity is expected to rise to 50 percent on Sept. 21, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania has documented 140,842 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,869 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The New York Times categorizes Pennsylvania as a state where cases are “lower and staying low,” with a seven-day average of 676 new cases per day.

