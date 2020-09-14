https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ufo-fighter-pilot-david-fravor/2020/09/14/id/986861

One of the pilots who had an encounter with a UFO off the coast of California in 2004 recently told a podcast that whatever the object was, it committed an “act of war.”

Commander David Fravor, then a U.S. Navy pilot, said he was sent to investigate anomalies that had been detected on radar and described what he saw as “like nothing I’ve ever seen” – a 14 meter-long Tic Tac-shaped device with the ability to turn on a dime and make itself invisible to radar.

The podcast was hosted by MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, who called Fravor “one of the most credible witnesses” in the history of UFO investigations.

Fravor was followed by other pilots, who filmed the object, according to Newshub.

Clips of the encounter were leaked in 2017 by a UFO research group and then declassified in 2020 by the Pentagon.

Fravor said the incident lasted several minutes and was reacting to what they were doing, adding “This is not like, ‘we saw it and it was gone’, or ‘I saw lights in the sky and it’s gone’ – we watched this thing on a crystal clear day with four trained observers.”

He said the object disappeared in half a second when he tried to get much closer to it.

Fravor said he told another pilot, Chad Underwood, about the UFO and he found it, aimed his radar at it and got jammed, explaining “When you actively jam another platform, that’s technically an act of war.”

Fravor said, aside from the fact the object could do things unknown to human technology, it reacted exactly as he would have if he was piloting it.

