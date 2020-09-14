https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fired-leaker-pretend-president-alex-vindman-says-never-trumper-president-trump-useful-idiot-putin/

In February 2020 Army Lt. Col and leaker Alexander Vindman was escorted off the White House grounds and dismissed from the National Security Council.

His twin brother Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who served as a lawyer on the NSC was also fired and was escorted out with his treasonous brother.

Underling Vindman was upset with a call President Trump had with the President of Ukraine so he leaked it and launched a hoax impeachment investigation of the president. Vindman said NOTHING when Joe Biden’s crackhead son was being paid $50,000 a month from Ukraine but felt he had better foreign policy positions than President Trump so he leaked and misreported the contents of his call.

Vindman was caught repeatedly lying during his testimony before Congress which made him a leftist hero.

Vindman’s boss testified that Alexander Vindman was a leaker and a liar who could not be trusted.

He was right.

After Vindman was fired National Security Advisor Ambassador Robert O’Brien said the two brothers were insubordinate and tried to control U.S. policy with regard to their native Ukraine. O’Brien added that the US is not a banana republic where Lt. Colonels dictate foreign policy.

Senator Johnson later accused Vindman of illegal leaking.

On Monday night in his first interview Vindman said he was “absolutely” a Never-Trumper.

Vindman then went on to say President Trump is a “useful idiot” for Vlad Putin.

Trump did the country a great service for dumping this tool.

