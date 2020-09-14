https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/howard-schultz-starbucks-endorsement-mail-in-voting/2020/09/14/id/986817

Howard Schultz, the former chief executive of Starbucks who considered a run for the White House last year, has endorsed Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden in a statement on Monday.

“In my view, our choice this November is not just for one candidate over another,” Schultz told his supporters in a letter on Monday, according to Fox Business, referring to himself and his wife, Sheri Kersch Schultz. “We are choosing to vote for the future of our republic.”

He added, “What is at risk is democracy itself: Checks and balances. Rigorous debate. A free press. An acceptance of facts, not ‘alternate facts.’ Belief in science. Trust in the rule of law. A strong judicial system. Unity in preserving all of our rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Schultz noted the controversy surrounding mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service, writing that it is “essential that Americans turn out to vote, that every American is able to vote safely, whether by mail or in person, and that every vote is counted. It would be a grave miscalculation to think this election is secured for a Biden victory.”

The former CEO also said he is “supporting nonpartisan initiatives to defend the legitimacy of our elections and ensure that the winner is not declared in the presidential contest until all votes are tallied.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

