https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/four-years-president-trump-arrives-arizona-grand-resort-cheering-supporters-lining-streets-video/

President Trump traveled to Arizona on Monday and joined a ‘Latinos for Trump’ event in Phoenix.

This is President Trump’s 5th visit to Arizona this year.

Wheels down at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport:

Supporters lined the streets chanting “Four more years!” as President Trump arrived at the Arizona Grand Resort.

WATCH:

The President held a Latinos for Trump roundtable event with Hispanic business owners.

The fake news media was triggered over the indoor event.

Watch President Trump’s roundtable event here:

[embedded content]

