President Trump traveled to Arizona on Monday and joined a ‘Latinos for Trump’ event in Phoenix.

This is President Trump’s 5th visit to Arizona this year.

Wheels down at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport:

Just landed in the Great State of Arizona! pic.twitter.com/c2ilTbkLva — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

Supporters lined the streets chanting “Four more years!” as President Trump arrived at the Arizona Grand Resort.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: President Trump arrives at Arizona Grand Resort to chants of “four more years” and “USA” #12news pic.twitter.com/ZhwpYDBXUX — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) September 14, 2020

Crowd of Trump supporters growing. The President is expected to speak at The Arizona Grand this afternoon. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/86uEPiROZ3 — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) September 14, 2020

The President held a Latinos for Trump roundtable event with Hispanic business owners.

The fake news media was triggered over the indoor event.

.@nikkicarvajal, @DJJudd and I have noticed that Trump appears to be the only person seated in a socially distanced manner at this Arizona event. pic.twitter.com/T9uD3uh9aR — Maegan Vazquez (@maeganvaz) September 14, 2020

Watch President Trump’s roundtable event here:

[embedded content]

