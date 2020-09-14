https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gary-cohn-democrat-economic-adviser/2020/09/14/id/986858

The former top economic adviser to President Donald Trump is unsure if he will vote for Trump in the upcoming election, saying he prefers to “vote on issues,” in an interview with CNBC.

“You know, I honestly haven’t made up my mind,” about the election, Gary Cohn, former head of the White House’s National Economic Council, told CNBC on Monday. “I’m really eager to see an economic debate between the two of them. I actually vote on issues.”

Cohn, who is Jewish and a registered Democrat, resigned from the Trump administration in 2018, but he first voiced his disagreement with the president in August 2017 over his response to the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He previously told CBS News last January, although he does not “have any intention not to vote for the president,” he was “leaving the door open” to another candidate.

“I just don’t vote on the economy,” Cohn said. “I vote on a lot of the social issues, as well. So, you know, in many respects, I’ve got to balance both sides of that equation before I figure out who I’m going to vote for.”

He added Monday, “We have to have a plan to get back to a more normalized fiscal picture, once we normalize and we get back to a normal economy in the United States. And I really do want to hear where the two candidates are. Just taxing to spend doesn’t make sense to me. We have to have a plan to get our fiscal house back in order.”

