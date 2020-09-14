https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/mass-mail-in-ballots-election-chaos

The Daily Beast recently reported on a group of 50-plus leading progressive organizations that calls itself the Fight Back Table or FBT, who are planning for a “post-Election Day political apocalypse scenario.”

The FBT held a meeting on Zoom to launch an initiative they dubbed the “Democracy Defense Nerve Center.” Meeting participants prepared for expected threats to a fair election in November, such as “armed right-wing militia dudes show[ing] up in polling places,” or poll locations that “mysteriously close” on Election Day. They also predicted that President Donald Trump would claim victory regardless of November’s election results, which would lead to inevitable “mass public unrest.”

“It is very obvious that Trump is laying the groundwork for claiming victory no matter what … we will fight to protect [our democracy] from what we truly see as a president who has gone off the rails and taking this country down an authoritarian fascist path,” said MoveOn Executive Director Rahna Epting.

On the “Glenn Beck Radio Program,” Glenn argued that the left is using large-scale mail-in voting — which unlike absentee ballots does not require voters to submit an application ahead of the election — to set the stage for chaos, revolution, and ultimately cause civil war to destroy our nation.

“No one will believe the [election] outcome because they’re changing the way we’re electing a president this time. And people don’t understand the difference … this is Democratic states just printing ballots and mass mailing them,” Glenn said.

“They’ve been war-gaming this forever,” he continued. “And the media is trying to make it look as if the right is the one that is violent. We’re not planning anything to happen on Election Day, except to go and vote. The chaos that’s coming, I think is remarkable. And if the DOJ doesn’t get involved and find out who these groups are and what they have planned, you are going to have intimidation and chaos the week of the voting, and for weeks [afterward] until we go into civil war. This is not hyperbole. This is what the left is now saying.”

