Indiana GOP Congressman Jim Banks reacted to the news of two L.A. Sheriff’s deputies fighting for their lives after being ambushed and shot at a train station.

Earlier the L.A. County Sheriff issued a statement on twitter, calling for left wing protesters to ” Not to block emergency entries and exits to the hospital. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

“Obviously, a tragic story. And from Indiana, our thoughts and prayers go out to these police officers,” said Rep. Banks on Fox and Friends on Sunday morning. “But we’ve seen this coming. We’ve seen the radical left move from chanting defund the police to death to police. And what every Democrat should answer on every Sunday morning show this morning that they appear on, is whether or not they will support the police and call on this left-wing mob around the country to stand-ups and to support the police instead.”

Rep. Banks called on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi to “call on their supporters to stop the madness, support our law enforcement officers, and quit engaging in violent activities like these.”

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

