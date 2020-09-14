https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hah-hah-woke-nfls-kneeling-social-justice-initiatives-not-good-enough-marxist-dope-colin-kaepernick-video/

Sunday Night Football ratings were down 28% this week compared to last year.

Several NFL teams kneeled at their games this weekend. The Black National Anthem was played. The advertising on many stations included lectures on Black Lives Matter.

But it was not enough for genius historian Colin Kaepernick.

The Castro-loving, cop-hating nitwit complained about the gestures by the NFL calling the league’s social justice initiatives “propaganda”

Kaepernick will not be satisfied until the revolution is complete.

Via Lou Dobbs:

[embedded content]

