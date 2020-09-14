https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/14/heres-some-coverage-of-the-latinos-for-biden-parade-in-las-vegas-sunday-cricket-chirp-in-spanish/

You might remember the hyperbole when President Trump supporters from the suburbs of Portland — Portland! — held a car rally and drove from a mall parking lot into the city. Andy Ngo estimated there were about 600 cars participating, and Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald called it “the next stage in evolution of a facist [sic] country.” Amy Siskind declared it “authoritarianism” and said she had friends in the area who were “terrified.”

Earlier Monday, Joe Biden told a reporter that he wasn’t losing the Hispanic vote, and he had way more Hispanic supporters than Trump. You wouldn’t have known that by the Latinos for Biden parade held in Las Vegas Sunday.

We always like to verify videos whenever we can — maybe this was just early on in the day and a lot more people showed up. So we checked with KLAS in Las Vegas for their report, and though they didn’t give an estimate of the number of cars involved, they did post live video of the car parade. Here’s about 15 minutes worth.

The Las Vegas Journal-Review also covered the event and described the gathering as “a handful” that grew to about 30.

Just for fun, here’s some video from the Trump car rally in Portland:

Here’s Eric Trump drawing a crowd:

But the polls have Biden up by, like, 50 points.

