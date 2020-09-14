https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/14/heres-some-coverage-of-the-latinos-for-biden-parade-in-las-vegas-sunday-cricket-chirp-in-spanish/

You might remember the hyperbole when President Trump supporters from the suburbs of Portland — Portland! — held a car rally and drove from a mall parking lot into the city. Andy Ngo estimated there were about 600 cars participating, and Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald called it “the next stage in evolution of a facist [sic] country.” Amy Siskind declared it “authoritarianism” and said she had friends in the area who were “terrified.”

Earlier Monday, Joe Biden told a reporter that he wasn’t losing the Hispanic vote, and he had way more Hispanic supporters than Trump. You wouldn’t have known that by the Latinos for Biden parade held in Las Vegas Sunday.

The Latinos for Biden Parade in Las Vegas today was just flat out embarrassing pic.twitter.com/6tpxHTYEDi — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 14, 2020

We always like to verify videos whenever we can — maybe this was just early on in the day and a lot more people showed up. So we checked with KLAS in Las Vegas for their report, and though they didn’t give an estimate of the number of cars involved, they did post live video of the car parade. Here’s about 15 minutes worth.

The Las Vegas Journal-Review also covered the event and described the gathering as “a handful” that grew to about 30.

Just for fun, here’s some video from the Trump car rally in Portland:

This is taking place in a Portland suburb (Clackamas). The event is peaceful. They’re all going to drive into Portland. Antifa have used nails and other sharp objects to pop tires at their riots. pic.twitter.com/kBuh0Fd1rI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

How is this even a campaign?! — Small Stepper (@bert_kallio) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile up the street… pic.twitter.com/kLabjoBVhd — Ron Ron (@whats_up_phool) September 14, 2020

Almost as many as Trump 😏 pic.twitter.com/pqdPFI2mUp — Shane Dunning (@ShaneDunning7) September 14, 2020

Here’s Eric Trump drawing a crowd:

This was my last rally in Pennsylvania (and I’m not a candidate). Biden has zero excitement / enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/5haHv9J2kh — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 14, 2020

But the polls say 50/50…lol — Lover of Life (@lvr_of_life) September 14, 2020

Omg!!!! Is this Actualy real??? Omg!! — Jeremy Helsel (@jeremyhelsel) September 14, 2020

I read the final tally was 18 cars and 30 people — Thiswe’lldefend (@MarkAusten6) September 14, 2020

I’m impressed… they all showed up. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) September 14, 2020

Deserted as Denny’s parking lot at 2:00 pm — Real Estate Genius Mike Bolen (@mikebolen) September 14, 2020

I’ve had more cars in my yard for a family get together. That is sad. — Lisa Glacken (@LisaGlacken) September 14, 2020

I have to be honest that I do feel sad for the guy, but this is hysterically funny. — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) September 14, 2020

Maybe the vehicles were just social distancing and it went on for miles. Or, maybe not. — Douglas Cogan (@DCCogan) September 14, 2020

There are more cars at the library right now. — Nola Yovich (@nojovic) September 14, 2020

Good job on crowd control.😂 — Tom 🇨🇦🇬🇷👊 (@bigt_cat) September 14, 2020

Call me old fashioned but I like having people at rallies. — Glad I’m ‘ere Putin (@nice_guy_vlad) September 14, 2020

But the polls have Biden up by, like, 50 points.

