https://www.dailywire.com/news/hero-wounded-la-sheriffs-deputy-gave-emergency-medical-treatment-to-her-partner-before-radioing-for-help

One of the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies, wounded in an ambush attack on Saturday, held off radioing for help to give her partner emergency medical treatment, despite being shot through the jaw and in both arms herself, a new photo, taken from security footage near the area of the attack shows.

The photo, shared on social media by FOX Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin, shows the 31-year-old female deputy, covered in blood, assisting her partner, a 27-year-old male, who was also shot. Both deputies, according to later reports, were severely wounded in the attack and both had to undergo emergency surgery.

“LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now,” Melugin noted.

NEW: LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6m06qec1v2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020

The full video shows a “man approaching the window on the passenger’s side and firing several times at close range,” per a Los Angeles ABC affiliate. “The suspect then ran off on foot. One deputy was seen emerging from the passenger side and stumbling around on foot for several seconds before the video ends.”

Her efforts were hailed on Twitter and by her superiors as nothing short of heroic.

“She helped the other wounded deputy, got on the radio, provided medical care, got him to a place of safety ’cause they didn’t know if there was another attack coming their way,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday, adding that both deputies are now stable but remain in critical condition. The male deputy is “alert.”

The two deputies were left “fighting for their lives,” according to CNN, following the attack. The female deputy was shot in the jaw and in both arms; the male deputy, ABC 7 Los Angeles says, was shot in the forehead, arm, and hand.

Both were sworn in just 14 months ago. The female deputy is the mother of a 6-year-old boy.

The location in Compton where the two officers were shot remains an “active crime scene,” CNN notes, and the hospital where both deputies are being treated is under “heavy police protection with multiple patrol cars positioned near the entrance,” after protesters, allegedly affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement, surrounded the hospital Saturday night, blocking entrances and exits, and attempted to storm the emergency room, all the while chanting about how they wished the pair of wounded deputies would “f***ing die.”

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “lone gunman” who targeted both deputies. Because of limited witness accounts, the suspect is only described as “male” in “dark clothing” and the surveillance video that captured the incident used a “fish-eye” lens so the suspect’s visible characteristics are distorted.

RELATED: City Manager Of Lynwood, Near Where L.A. Deputies Were Shot, Posts ‘Chickens Come Home To Roost’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

