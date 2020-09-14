https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-flees-podium-reporters-can-ask-questions-accuses-trump-destroying-americas-suburbs-climate-change-speech-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks on climate change and the wildfires ravaging western states from a field in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden blamed President Trump for the wildfires caused by arsonists and failed Democrat policies that have reduced the number of controlled burns.

“If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more America ablaze?” Biden said.

He added: If Trump wins again, “how many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms?”

Biden struggled through his scripted speech then bolted.

Biden ran away from the lectern and didn’t take any questions from reporters after accusing Trump of destroying America’s suburbs.

WATCH:

Biden flees lectern before taking any questions from reporters pic.twitter.com/AwFMBbTHtU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2020

Here’s the scene:

Social distancing circles on the grass with a few reporters asking softball questions as Biden runs away!

I asked the former Vice President if the gloves were off against @realDonaldTrump? @JoeBiden said “yes.” He also added that when it comes to his support with Hispanic his numbers “are much higher” than Trump’s. pic.twitter.com/6WYExKTb5d — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) September 14, 2020

