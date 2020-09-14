https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/hillary-clinton-yes-that-one-proclaims-that-we-deserve-a-president-who-cares-whether-his-fellow-americans-live-or-die/

The fact that she lost to Donald Freaking Trump wasn’t a big enough clue that America has had enough of her.

So Hillary Clinton just keeps going and going and going:

We deserve a president who cares whether his fellow Americans live or die. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2020

So, looks like we really dodged a bullet, huh?

Like Benghazi? Fast and furious? — dleogallagb (@dleogallagb) September 14, 2020

Ummmm Benghazi anyone… — Ouiser (@ouiser_b) September 14, 2020

1 word: Benghazi — Girl_Next_Door_1981 (@door_1981) September 14, 2020

See Bengazi. — Gu Nesnaj (@GuNesnaj) September 14, 2020

Did you or Joe Biden care about the Americans in Benghazi? — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 14, 2020

https://t.co/LgnWTLajol pic.twitter.com/6LcSYz7NaD — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 14, 2020

That’s why it’s good you lost pic.twitter.com/3gaeI8wziB — Beschuit (@beschuit_p) September 14, 2020

We’re not sorry that she’s not president. But if Joe Biden wants a shot at the presidency, he’d be wise to distance himself from her as much as possible.

lol the nerve of her, honestly https://t.co/YSar4PK8JG — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 14, 2020

Take a seat, Hillary. — Lavern Spicer For Congress (FL-24) (@lavern_spicer) September 14, 2020

Take several.

