https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/hillary-clinton-yes-that-one-proclaims-that-we-deserve-a-president-who-cares-whether-his-fellow-americans-live-or-die/
The fact that she lost to Donald Freaking Trump wasn’t a big enough clue that America has had enough of her.
So Hillary Clinton just keeps going and going and going:
We deserve a president who cares whether his fellow Americans live or die.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2020
So, looks like we really dodged a bullet, huh?
Like Benghazi? Fast and furious?
— dleogallagb (@dleogallagb) September 14, 2020
Ummmm Benghazi anyone…
— Ouiser (@ouiser_b) September 14, 2020
1 word: Benghazi
— Girl_Next_Door_1981 (@door_1981) September 14, 2020
See Bengazi.
— Gu Nesnaj (@GuNesnaj) September 14, 2020
Did you or Joe Biden care about the Americans in Benghazi?
— JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 14, 2020
https://t.co/LgnWTLajol pic.twitter.com/6LcSYz7NaD
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 14, 2020
That’s why it’s good you lost pic.twitter.com/3gaeI8wziB
— Beschuit (@beschuit_p) September 14, 2020
We’re not sorry that she’s not president. But if Joe Biden wants a shot at the presidency, he’d be wise to distance himself from her as much as possible.
lol the nerve of her, honestly https://t.co/YSar4PK8JG
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 14, 2020
Take a seat, Hillary.
— Lavern Spicer For Congress (FL-24) (@lavern_spicer) September 14, 2020
Take several.