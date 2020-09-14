https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/hillary-clinton-yes-that-one-proclaims-that-we-deserve-a-president-who-cares-whether-his-fellow-americans-live-or-die/

The fact that she lost to Donald Freaking Trump wasn’t a big enough clue that America has had enough of her.

So Hillary Clinton just keeps going and going and going:

So, looks like we really dodged a bullet, huh?

We’re not sorry that she’s not president. But if Joe Biden wants a shot at the presidency, he’d be wise to distance himself from her as much as possible.

Take several.

