On Sunday little children were egged by leftists in Delaware. The children were with their family at a rally for Republican Lauren Witzke for US Senate.
Lauren released video of two children after leftists egged them. One little girl has egg in her hair. A little boy has egg on his shirt.
This is the modern day left. They even terrorize and abuse children.
Today, in @JoeBiden’s town, a child was egged during our pro-Trump rally by hateful leftists. @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/2LGP0Jsnot
— Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 14, 2020