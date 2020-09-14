https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/horrid-leftists-egg-little-children-rally-gop-candidate-lauren-witzke-delaware/

On Sunday little children were egged by leftists in Delaware. The children were with their family at a rally for Republican Lauren Witzke for US Senate.

Lauren released video of two children after leftists egged them. One little girl has egg in her hair. A little boy has egg on his shirt.

This is the modern day left. They even terrorize and abuse children.

Today, in @JoeBiden’s town, a child was egged during our pro-Trump rally by hateful leftists. @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/2LGP0Jsnot — Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 14, 2020

