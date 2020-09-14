https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/huh-biden-touts-actions-obama-biden-administration-says-just-beginning-get-re-elected-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks on the wildfires ravaging western states and twisted himself into pretzel making the connection to climate change.

Biden blamed President Trump for the wildfires caused by arsonists and failed Democrat policies that have reduced the number of controlled burns.

“If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if we have more America ablaze?” Biden said.

Then things got weird.

Biden got attacked by a massive bug while he asserted that climate change disproportionately affects communities of color.

Joe Biden also touted the actions of “the Obama-Biden Administration” and said “this is just the beginning if we get re-elected.”

Umm… Joe Biden just touted the actions of “the Obama-Biden Administration” and said “this is just the beginning if we get re-elected.” pic.twitter.com/v5h002ZuzT — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time Joe Biden appeared to believe it is still 2012…

WATCH: A confused Joe Biden appeared to be reliving his 2012 campaign during an interview in Iowa this week, touting a current policy plan “we proposed … the President and I.”https://t.co/UHF2TfnpWd pic.twitter.com/eu9sAZqOx2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2019

