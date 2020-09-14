https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/insane-idiocy-dem-sen-ed-markey-wants-to-strip-every-police-department-in-america-of-nonlethal-tools-and-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/

The ACLU is pretty stoked that Portland Police are getting their hands tied a little bit tighter:

BREAKING: Portland, Oregon just banned police from using tear gas on protesters. — ACLU (@ACLU) September 10, 2020

AOC’s pal, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey, is pretty stoked, too. So stoked, in fact, that he wants to make it a nationwide thing:

Portland police routinely attack peaceful protestors with brute force. We must disarm these officers, and every other police department in America, of weapons of war, and enact a nationwide ban on tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets, and bean bag rounds. https://t.co/PDZcjhmSLB — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 14, 2020

Markey, along with Bernie Sanders (of course), introduced legislation back in June “to ban the use of tear gas and rubber bullets by law enforcement.”

More:

The No Tear Gas or Projectiles Act would prohibit federal, state, and local law enforcement officers’ use of tear gas and rubber bullets by banning federal officers’ use of riot control agents and kinetic impact projectiles, and by restricting the allocation of federal funding to state and local entities that do not ban riot control agents and kinetic impact projectiles. The legislation also creates a civil penalty for law enforcement officers who violate the prohibition, as well as establishes a private right of action for their victims. The Chemical Weapons Convention bans the use of riot control agents – including tear gas – in warfare, but U.S. law enforcement can still use them against civilians.

This is definitely the answer to our current problems.

Brilliant Ed. Just brilliant (this is sarcasm in case you can’t figure it out). — Thigh Punch (@ThighPunch) September 14, 2020

Police officers were ambushed in LA over the weekend and protestors tried to block the hospital. Then protestors tore apart Lancaster PA because a police officer shot a man trying to stab him. And this is Democrats’ response. Disarm police. https://t.co/PiX6BApAfr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 14, 2020

You’d think they’d put a lid on this kind of wild anti-police rhetoric during an election year in which the breakdown of law and order is a major campaign issue, but they can’t help themselves https://t.co/Y9oRVHrI7p — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 14, 2020

This is who they are. https://t.co/xujUaVGq5Z — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 14, 2020

Idiots? Yes. That’s who they are, all right.

Don’t arm yourself. Also, disarm the police & strip them of nonlethal crowd control tools to combat riots. This is a sitting US Senator: https://t.co/S1nzYKnDFq — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 14, 2020

So you just want to leave them with their guns to defend themselves? Interesting. https://t.co/wLs1FdxNwd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2020

Cops should only have baseball bats with barbed wire wrapped around them. https://t.co/ub0AWclGCx — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 14, 2020

Gonna be a whole lot of dead social workers. — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) September 14, 2020

Insane idiocy. Portland has faced nightly rioting with violent crowds attacking cops, property, and people. This genius Senator just proposed taking away almost all the non-lethal tools cops have to control violent mobs. https://t.co/Z3NuqAdE3k — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 14, 2020

Seriously, what do you think happens when cops can’t use any of these tools and are faced with a violent mob? They either retreat and leave people to fend for themselves or use much more dangerous tools. Same people will then complain about the inevitable consequences. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 14, 2020

Super-genius socialist guy, @SenMarkey, just said we need to ban non-lethal tools used by police to stop riots. Leaving them only with lethal weapons to use to stop riots. I don’t think Super-genius Socialist Guy, @SenMarkey, thought this all the way through. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 14, 2020

Glad you’re not my senator — Bakabito (@bakabito) September 14, 2020

Ed Markey is apparently running the Trump2020 campaign — Bob Downey (@ROBERT_F_DOWNEY) September 14, 2020

