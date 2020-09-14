http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MxyAX-3c_aQ/

While nearly all NFL players chose to display the name of someone killed by police on the back of their helmets, Tyler Eifert went in a different direction. The Jaguars tight end instead chose to have the name of fallen retired St. Louis cop David Dorn on the back of his helmet.

After the Jags Week 1 victory over the Colts, Eifert took to Twitter to celebrate the win and talk about the “honor” of wearing Dorn’s name.

“Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was an honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today! #DUUUVAL.”

Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/cJYtadhVuS — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) September 14, 2020

Dorn’s wife delivered a powerful and emotional tribute to her husband during the Republican National Convention. Dorn was killed in the riots that swept over the nation in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Dorn was killed by looters after he went out to check on a friend’s business.

“The NFL announced in July that players would be allowed to wear slogans, or names of victims on their helmets as the NFL’s 2020 season kicks off,” Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reports.

Huston continues:

Eifert is one of the small handful of NFL players who has dared express patriotic feelings about the United States. Back in 2016, when protesting the country during the national anthem swept the NFL, Eifert boldly announced that he would not be taking a knee. ‘I stand because I want to honor the people putting their lives on the line for me on a daily basis in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard,’ Eifert, who was then with the Cincinnati Bengals, wrote at the time. ‘I stand because my cousin is a pilot in the United States Air Force, risking his life flying F-15s in active war zones. He takes pride in his job protecting Americans, a sacrifice that all members of every branch of the United States military willfully take. ‘I stand because I love my country,’ he added. That same year, Eifert wore the name of fallen Army Ranger and former NFL star, Pat Tillman, on his cleats.

The Jags defeated the Colts 27-20.

