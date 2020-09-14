https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/516349-ivana-trump-on-melania-as-first-lady-shes-very-quiet-and-she

Ivana Trump says she's uncertain whether the "very quiet" Melania Trump is doing a good job as first lady.

President Trump Donald John TrumpCrowd aims ‘lock him up’ chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump ‘taking reckless and selfish actions’ in holding rally Michigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He ‘is a liar who has killed people’ MORE‘s first wife — who was married to the then-New York real estate developer for nearly 15 years before they divorced in 1991 — was asked about his current spouse during a Monday interview on the British talk show “Loose Women.”

“Do you think she’s doing a good job as first lady? She gets quite a lot of positive publicity,” the hosts asked.

“I am not sure. She’s very quiet, and she really doesn’t go to too many places. She goes to stuff when she has to go,” replied Ivana Trump, 71.

“But she’s quiet,” she added.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked if she has any relationship or friendship with the president’s third wife, Ivana Trump replied, “No, I speak directly to Mr. President, and I don’t get involved with the ex-wives and his private life.”

In 2017, Ivana Trump said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that she didn’t want to call her ex-husband at the White House “because Melania is there.”

“And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife,” Ivana Trump said at the time while promoting her book about raising her three children with the president. “OK? I’m first lady.”

“She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump uses White House as campaign backdrop Coronavirus tests not required for all Melania Trump speech attendees: report Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE said in a statement at the time. “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise.”

Melania Trump launched Be Best, her children’s wellness initiative, in 2018.

