Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert honored David Dorn during his Sunday game against the Colts.

Eifert placed Dorn’s name on the back of his helmet for the big 27-20 win over Indianapolis. Dorn was a retired police captain who was murdered at the age of 77 during the riots in St. Louis this summer in June. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a picture of Eifert’s helmet below.

Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/cJYtadhVuS — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) September 14, 2020

This is a 100% pure class move from Eifert, and there’s no other way to put it. The NFL is letting players wear helmet decals with the names of people impacted by “systemic racism,” and it’s obviously become super political.

However, Dorn wasn’t impacted by police violence, but was a heroic retired police hero who lost his life in a savage act of violence.

While the rest of the league might want to debate other shootings and kneel for the anthem, Eifert took a stand for a true hero.

David Dorn did nothing wrong other than simply exist during a riot, and he was savagely killed. Why didn’t more players wear his name?

In all seriousness, this is an incredibly brave move from Eifert. To honor a police officer in an era where it’s not popular at all in sports is about one of the bravest things you could do.

Props to Eifert for the classy move. He 100% deserves to be applauded.