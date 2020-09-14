https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/13/eric-garcetti-los-angeles-county-sheriff-shooting/

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reacted to the early Sunday morning ambush attack of two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and reports of protesters wishing their deaths outside the hospital.

Video showed an unidentified assailant approaching, then firing into a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s vehicle before running away. Two deputies, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, are reportedly hospitalized and in critical condition.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper described the attack as “apparently completely unprovoked and targeted,” then asked Garcetti about reports of protesters shouting “We hope they die!” outside the hospital.

“What can you tell us about the deputies’ status and what goes through your mind when you hear about protesters blocking hospitals saying that we hope that deputy sheriffs die?” Tapper asked.

WATCH:

“There’s no place in civilized society for anybody to draw an arm and to shoot our law enforcement officers that put their lives on the line,” Garcetti responded. “And I won’t ever let a couple voices that not only are uncalled for, but it’s abhorrent to say something like that when we have two deputies in grave condition.”

“My offers and my thoughts are not just with those two deputies but with their families and everybody in the Los Angeles Sheriff’s office that’s hanging on,” he continued.

Garcetti called the conversation about policing “important,” but promised justice for the wounded officers. (RELATED: ‘Talk About Extortion!’: Greg Gutfeld Blasts Biden Ad Blaming Trump For Violence)

“Americans are united about that, that this is a country in which that sort of behavior is unacceptable, abhorrent and we do pray that these folks will recover,” he concluded.