77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday got attacked by a bug during his ‘climate change’ speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden delivered remarks on the wildfires ravaging western states and twisted himself into pretzel making the connection to climate change.

Many arsonists have already been arrested in Oregon, Washington and California, but the Democrats continue to blame the wildfires on climate change.

As if Biden’s campaign couldn’t get anymore awkward, a bug landed on Biden’s neck while he was giving his speech.

Biden freaked and shooed away the bug: “Sorry there’s a bug — speaking of environment,” Biden said reading from his teleprompter.

Something went flying out of Biden’s ear (ear piece, hearing aid or a bug?)

WATCH:

“Sorry there was a bug, speaking of the environment.” Joe Biden attacked by bug during speech on climate change. pic.twitter.com/XtwTaVBTSW — VosIzNeias (@VINNews) September 14, 2020

