What the hell was Biden trying to say?

Joe Biden held a virtual event Monday evening with Rev. Dr. William Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign.

It was off to an awkward start…

WATCH:

“Do I do it now?” Joe Biden’s event is off to an awkward start… pic.twitter.com/wyJg76bpGh — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 14, 2020

As usual, Biden got tongue tied and spoke gibberish as he babbled about “environmental justice.”

The sign language interpreter was even confused.

“Environmental justice so we can turn the faucet on and drink water, breathe clean air. I’m sor – I’m about to end, but lo, liv – you ‘ow, we have to live so, I mean, we have to just give people a chance,” Biden said.

Got it?

WATCH:

What the f—- is @JoeBiden *trying* to say here 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Br8wNvieEV — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 15, 2020

