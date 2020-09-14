https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-moderate-presidential-debate

Stand-up comic and popular podcast host Joe Rogan recently offered to moderate a presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, and on Monday morning the president of the United States said he wants it to happen.

During a discussion on the upcoming presidential debates with retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy on Friday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Kennedy asked if Rogan would be interested in moderating a debate.

“I would want that,” Rogan said before explaining how he would do it. “First of all, I’d want no one else in the room, just the three of us. … And you would have to stream it live so no one can edit it, and I would want them in there for hours.”

“And ideas?” Kennedy asked. “We get to hear what they actually believe in? What they’re gonna do? Who they’re gonna appoint? What judges are gonna be coming in, what policies from gun control to all of it?”

“Yes,” Rogan replied. “We should have that. This is 2020. I mean, we have the ability to have that. We’re not talking about 1979; we’re talking about 2020. If they wanted to do that, they both wanted to come here in Austin, sit down, and have a debate, I would 100% do it,” Rogan continued.

“It would be the best way to find out, but I don’t think that Biden can handle that,” Rogan added.

After the podcast was published Friday, Kennedy posted about the discussion on Twitter, asking if America would like to see a four-hour debate between Trump and Biden, “just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward.”

On Monday, President Trump enthusiastically agreed.

There are three scheduled presidential debates between President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden, sponsored by the nonpartisan

Commission on Presidential Debates. On Sept. 2, the CPD announced the dates, locations, and moderators for the three debates and the vice presidential debate. The first debate will be hosted by Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The official debate schedule is as follows:

First presidential debate:

● Moderator: Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” Fox News Channel



● Date & Location: Tuesday, Sept. 29, Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

Vice presidential debate:

● Moderator: Susan Page, Washington bureau chief, USA Today



● Date & Location: Wednesday, Oct. 7, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah

Second presidential debate (town meeting):

● Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer & political editor, C-SPAN Networks



● Date & Location: Thursday, Oct. 15, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, Florida

Third presidential debate:

● Moderator: Kristen Welker, co-anchor “Weekend Today” and White House correspondent, NBC News



● Date & Location: Thursday, Oct, 22, Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee

The Trump campaign has said it wants “more debates” with Biden. On Aug. 3, Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien

told “Fox & Friends” he’d also like to see the debates start earlier.

“We want more debates. We want debates starting sooner,” Stepien said. “First debate is scheduled for Sept. 29, by that time 16 states already will have voted, by Sept. 29. That’s a concern to me. I want to see President Trump on the debate stage against Joe Biden.”

As for the Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has gone on record saying she does not believe Biden should debate Trump at all. “I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi

told reporters at a press conference in August. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth evidence, data, and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

