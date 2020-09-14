https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/joe-rogan-offers-to-moderate-debate-between-joe-biden-and-donald-trump-and-trump-says-hes-game/

Yesterday, Joe Rogan told UFC fighter Tim Kennedy that he’d be willing to moderate a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden:

On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020 — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) September 13, 2020

Who wants this? Well, at least one candidate does:

Dude.

YESSSS. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 14, 2020

This would be legendary. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) September 14, 2020

This neeeeeeeds to happen!! pic.twitter.com/HN4Hzl6rGC — GOPrincess 🇺🇸 MN Mama (@GOPrincess) September 14, 2020

This is a must must must — zac (@motownpunk) September 14, 2020

Over to you, Joe Biden.

Hahahaha your move @JoeBiden. A real president would be up to the task. Sadly, I doubt they’d let you have your teleprompter. — Karlyn Borysenko has run out of effs to give (@DrKarlynB) September 14, 2020

