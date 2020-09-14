https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/14/joe-rogan-offers-to-moderate-debate-between-joe-biden-and-donald-trump-and-trump-says-hes-game/

Yesterday, Joe Rogan told UFC fighter Tim Kennedy that he’d be willing to moderate a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden:

Who wants this? Well, at least one candidate does:

Dude.

Over to you, Joe Biden.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...