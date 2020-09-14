https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-rogan-offers-moderate-trump-biden-debate-president-trump-accepts-invite/

Popular podcast host and entertainer Joe Rogan offered to moderate a debate between Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden during a recent podcast with Tim Kennedy.

Tim Kennedy posted this tweet after their interview.

On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020 — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) September 13, 2020

President Trump accepted the invitation.

Joe Biden has ignored the offer.

It is unlikely he will sit with Joe Rogan after Rogan called his bluff months ago.

Joe Rogan was one of the first opinion makers to point out Joe Biden is senile.

Don’t expect Biden to agree to sit with a moderator who is not afraid to call out the truth.

