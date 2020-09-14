https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/judge-rules-covid-19-directives-democrat-pennsylvania-governor-crazy-health-director-deemed-unconstitutional/

The Democrats’ actions in Pennsylvania are insane and most likely will cost them the 2020 election. They won’t be able to steal enough votes to stop the massive rebuke of their insane policies.

Way back in May we reported on Tom Wolf, the Democrat Pennsylvania Governor, who popped his lid at the notion that counties were planning on opening up without his approval and in defiance of his orders. In the minds of the democrats, only they are allowed to decree when businesses are allowed to operate. In fact, Governor Wolf is vowing to withhold funding from these counties.

Wolf somehow framed this an act of “surrender” and “cowardice.” Because somehow in the minds of the democrats it’s brave to stay quarantined in your own home.

The Franklin County Journal reported in May:

TRENDING: Lancaster Black Lives Matter Militant Calls for People to Shoot Cops After Rioters Are Shot With Rubber Bullets (VIDEO)

The revolt by a dozen or more Pennsylvania counties who are opening up their businesses against the dictatorial edicts of Democrat Governor Tom Wolf has apparently thrown him into a blind rage, which was further exacerbated by a Tweet from President Trump in support of Pennsylvania patriots and a news conference by State Senator and gubernatorial aspirant Doug Mastriano, in which he called for the resignation of the incompetent Health Secretary Rachel Levine. Wolf attacked business owners who reopen from coronavirus shutdowns before they are allowed and the politicians who have encouraged them, calling them “cowardly”, threatening serious consequences to both groups. Wolf said he would revoke state licenses for businesses that open early and stop some state funding to county governments, saying businesses that open before the state allows could lose licenses that are required to operate, including liquor licenses, health certificates and certificates of occupancy.

Also in May we reported on Wolf’s Democrat Health Director:

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine admitted he moved his own mother out of a senior facility to a hotel while the Coronavirus was sweeping through nursing homes and killing elderly residents.

Dr. Levine, who is the first transgender person appointed to a Pennsylvania Cabinet, became secretary of health in 2017.

The Coronavirus is ravaging nursing homes across the US because of deadly Democrat policies of forcing people infected with COVID-19 back into the long-term care facilities.

Dr. Levine however made sure his 95-year-old mother was removed from the death box and transported safely to a hotel.

Today Democrat insanity took a major blow:

A federal judge in Pittsburgh on Monday found that orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf restricting the size of gatherings and closing non-essential businesses to protect against the spread of covid-19 were unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV wrote in his 66-page opinion that even though the actions taken in the spring by Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine were laudable, they violated the First Amendment right to freedom of assembly, and the Due Process and Equal Protection clauses of the 14th Amendment. “It’s a complete and total victory for the counties, the businesses and the representatives,” said attorney Thomas W. King III, who represented the plaintiffs in the case. “You can’t order the entire population of Pennsylvania to stay at home.”

Mix in the fact that the Democrats have pushed to shut down Big Ten football this fall based on the excuse that the coronavirus is too much of a danger to the players (in spite of individuals under the age of 25 being basically immune to the coronavirus), and you get a major blowback in the polls in the upcoming election.

The only way the Democrats win anything this election is by stealing it. Their policies are anti-American and communist and they have insane leadership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

