https://justthenews.com/accountability/tom-fitton-calls-criminal-investigation-pandemic-wiped-phones-among-mueller-team?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton is calling for a criminal investigation into the “pandemic of wiped phones” among members of Robert Mueller’s prosecution team.

Fitton, who leads the government watchdog organization, said the question is whether people purposefully broke the law by destroying government records.

“And when you have people wipe two or three phones like Andrew Weissman did—I think two of the three phones he had were wiped—it just strains credulity,” Fitton said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast, noting that there should be more investigation.

Fitton also highlighted the news that despite Mueller’s claim that he did not interview with President Trump to apply the position of FBI Director, an email indicates that Mueller withdrew from consideration for the top FBI spot.

An email sent by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on May 17, 2017 had “Mueller” as the subject and included the message, “Withdrew from consideration for FBI director.” That was the exact same day that Mueller’s appointment to serve as special counsel for the Russia investigation was announced.

President Trump has said that Mueller did interview for the position.

“And now we have confirmation that the president was right and that Mueller was potentially lying to Congress about whether or not he was up for the job and whether he wanted to be considered for it,” Litton said during the podcast.

Fitton, whose organization Judicial Watch often battles for lengthy periods in order to obtain information from the government, said that President Trump should pursue a “transparency revolution” in which he directs government agencies to divulge information.

Fitton said the president should instruct the agencies to: “Get it all out. Stop with the fake redactions. Stop with the abusive exemptions that black out information. We want the world to know about what happened here on this terrible corruption … If it’s the worst corruption scandal in American history then it should be all hands on deck in terms of transparency. And enough with the abuse of FOIA that’s been allowed to fester for years here.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

