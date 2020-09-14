http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EXuAXAzuKdY/

The founder of JunkScience.com reacted to Joe Biden’s speech on climate change Monday by stating the address “was filled with one falsehood after another.”

#LyinBiden. California wildfires are natural. What’s unnatural is ignoring the need forest management.@JoeBiden would burn California to a crisp. https://t.co/qLERHWSau5 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 14, 2020

.@JoeBiden doesn’t mention or even refer to forest management for wildfires. California will burn to a crisp under Democrat rule. — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 14, 2020

Steve Milloy said in a statement moments after Biden’s environmental speech that it was “filled with one falsehood after another, falsehoods that guarantee wildfires will burn much more of the American West.”

Milloy continued:

In particular, Biden claimed the wildfires were caused by climate change, air quality was killing people, and air pollution and COVID was killing even more people. Scientists know that California is prone to extended periods of natural megadroughts. Without forest management, California will burn until there is nothing left to burn. Biden failed to mention forest management as a solution to the western wildfires. Research conducted by the Obama-Biden EPA proved that air pollution does not kill anyone or cause asthma. Biden’s empty promises of green jobs, electric vehicles and carbon-free energy production are pure pablum that have no basis in reality.”

With regard to Biden’s claim climate change was causing wildfires and the air pollution was causing the coronavirus to kill more people, Milloy tweeted a link to a new study from University of Washington and Stanford University researchers that debunks that claim with its finding air pollution does not make the COVID-19 virus worse.

No, @JoeBiden…. ‘air pollution’ kills no one and does not make COVID more deadly. Claim debunked: https://t.co/uHa6NFfhON — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 14, 2020

Wildfires aside, American air and water is clean and safe. If they’re not, what the hell did Obama-@JoeBiden do for eight years? — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 14, 2020

Much of California’s forests are owned by the federal government, but you can bet that state officials and their radical green backers have worked overtime to make sure that there can be no controlled burns by the feds in the state.https://t.co/3RSqVHYgPZ — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 14, 2020

The only ‘scientific reality’ is that California is prone to decades-long megadroughts, lasting as long as 200+ years. The risk management reality is that unless California manages its forests, the state will burn until there is nothing left to burn.https://t.co/ZBLADiha1X — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 14, 2020

It is physically and financially impossible to electrify transportation on a large scale.@JoeBiden does not understand what he has been told to read. — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 14, 2020

As Breitbart News reported:

Biden’s climate change plan calls for the U.S. to move to 100% renewable energy — mainly solar and wind power — in electricity generation by 2035. That is only five years later than the “Green New Deal” of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-CA), who is a top climate adviser for the Biden campaign.

California, which has a goal of attaining 100% renewable energy by 2045, has experienced rolling electricity blackouts, in part because, during peak periods of demand, renewables such as solar and wind power fail to compensate for the overage.

What part of America is under water from ‘climate change’? Just more @JoeBiden BS. — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 14, 2020

The climate lawsuit filed by Delaware against Big Oil that @JoeBiden just cited mentions me by name. So stupid. So false. — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

