https://www.theblaze.com/news/ted-cruz-trump-scotus-shortlist

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is known for his debating skills and for winning numerous cases before the Supreme Court. But does the conservative lawmaker have aspirations to one day sit on the high court?

On Sunday, Cruz responded to being added to President Donald Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

According to the Texas Tribune, the president released a list last Wednesday indicating the pool of candidates from which he would draw Supreme Court nominees should he win a second term and should another vacancy open on the Supreme Court. Cruz was among the 20-candidate pool.

What did Cruz say?

Speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Cruz said that he would not accept a Supreme Court nomination, explaining that his focus remains on representing Texans in Congress.

Cruz called his inclusion on the list “deeply honoring” and “humbling,” but said serving on the Supreme Court is “not the desire of my heart.”

“I want to be in the political fight. I want to be fighting to nominate and confirm three, four, five principled constitutionalist justices, but that’s not where I want to serve,” Cruz explained. “I want to stay fighting right where I am in the U.S. Senate.”

[embedded content]

Cruz says he would not accept SCOTUS nomination: ‘I want to be in political fight’



www.youtube.com



Cruz’s response came days after his initial statement did not indicate whether or not he was interested in the opportunity.

“It’s humbling and an immense honor to be considered for the Supreme Court,” Cruz said last Wednesday, the Tribune reported. “In the Senate, I have been blessed to lead the fight to preserve our constitutional liberties — every day, to defend the rights of 29 million Texans — and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”

Who else was added to Trump’s shortlist?

Two other Republican senators found themselves added to Trump’s list.

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Miss.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) were also revealed to be on this list. Hawley said that, although he was grateful to be considered, he, like Cruz, is content to serve in the Senate.

“I appreciate the President’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives,” Hawley said.

Cotton, however, was more cryptic.

“I will always heed the call of service to our nation,” Cotton said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

