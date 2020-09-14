http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8OVOJ48PlLk/

Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton are teaming up with their Saturday Night Live doubles Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler for a “grassroots” fundraiser to help propel Joe Biden into the White House.

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris promoted the fundraiser via Twitter, telling supporters that “with only 50 days to go until Election Day, every dollar counts.”

“Could not be more excited that Amy Poehler and @MayaRudolph are joining @HillaryClinton and me at our grassroots fundraiser tonight at 6pm ET,” Harris said.

Hillary Clinton also pushed the fundraiser on Twitter, saying that it will feature a conversation with Poehler and Rudolph. “A couple of familiar faces are joining @kamalaharris and me for our first grassroots event together tonight,” the failed 2016 president candidate said.

Maya Rudolph has played Kamala Harris several times on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, earning an Emmy Award nomination this year in the category of guest actress in a comedy series. Poehler played Hillary Clinton numerous times during her tenure on the late-night sketch show.

The fundraiser, which is set to take place Monday evening, is an exclusive, virtual event for donors. “Anything you donate will be used to elect Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot,” organizers said on the fundraiser’s site. Biden isn’t scheduled to make an appearance during the event.

The Biden-Harris ticket is relying heavily on celebrity endorsements to juice donations and voter registration. Harris has been a Hollywood darling since her days as California Attorney General, when she developed deep ties to celebrities, studio executives, and powerful talent agents.

Hollywood mogul Haim Saban is set to host a Biden fundraiser this week, with tickets costing $500,000 per person.

