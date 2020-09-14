http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7MyUHjeO3wY/

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Monday warned deputies to watch out for more possible attacks after a gunman ambushed two officers in Compton over the weekend.

ABC News reports:

The search for the gunman went into its third day Monday and Villanueva told ABC News that he has sheriff’s deputies on heightened alert for a repeat attack. “This is going to cause us to be a lot more concerned about when we approach vehicles when we’re out there on the streets,” Villanueva said. “We have everybody paired up in two-man vehicles now. So, we’re going to have to be watching out for each other’s back out there on the streets.”

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were critically wounded after they were shot while inside of their vehicle at around 7:00 P.M. Saturday.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The deputies, a 31-year-old mother and 24-year-old man, are in stable condition, according to officials.

The suspect still remains at large and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the individual’s arrest.

Deputies issued a dispersal order for the “unlawful assembly of a group of protesters blocking the hospital emergency entrance & exits, a male adult protester refused to comply & cooperate.”

The protester was arrested.

The UPI contributed to this report.

