https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/latinos-biden-parade-las-vegas-weekend-total-flop-handful-supporters-show-video/

This is embarrassing.

A ‘Latinos for Biden’ parade in Las Vegas this weekend was a total flop.

Only a ‘handful’ of Biden supporters participated in a ‘caravan’ Sunday afternoon on the Las Vegas Blvd, according to a reporter for the Review Journal.

I’m here at Freedom Park, where a handful of Joe Biden supporters are preparing for a car parade down Las Vegas Boulevard to Trump International Hotel. President Donald Trump is hosting a Latinos for Trump round table at Treasure Island today. pic.twitter.com/vhfUW4Tr1X — Alexis Ford (@alexisdford) September 13, 2020

TRENDING: Lancaster Black Lives Matter Militant Calls for People to Shoot Cops After Rioters Are Shot With Rubber Bullets (VIDEO)

We counted about 10 cars.

WATCH:

A handful of cars have gathered for the parade, decked out in signs, flags and car paint. pic.twitter.com/rSd8XBQBcl — Alexis Ford (@alexisdford) September 13, 2020

In contrast, President Trump spoke to approximately 25,000 supporters this weekend in Nevada.

MASSIVE crowd gathers for see Trump at his rally in Nevada tonight. pic.twitter.com/ygHpBSfiHx — ⚖️ Constitutional Scholar (@ConLawScholar) September 13, 2020

A massive Trump 2020 boat parade on Lake Mead welcomed Trump to the state of Nevada this weekend.

ANOTHER boat parade for President Trump as hundreds of Nevadans took to the water on Lake Mead yesterday! pic.twitter.com/3ShIEAX3aM — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

