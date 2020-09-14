https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/latinos-biden-parade-las-vegas-weekend-total-flop-handful-supporters-show-video/

This is embarrassing.

A ‘Latinos for Biden’ parade in Las Vegas this weekend was a total flop.

Only a ‘handful’ of Biden supporters participated in a ‘caravan’ Sunday afternoon on the Las Vegas Blvd, according to a reporter for the Review Journal.

We counted about 10 cars.

WATCH:

In contrast, President Trump spoke to approximately 25,000 supporters this weekend in Nevada.

A massive Trump 2020 boat parade on Lake Mead welcomed Trump to the state of Nevada this weekend.

