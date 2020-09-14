https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/lil-marco-joins-democrats-senate-intel-committee-refuses-provide-support-recent-garbage-report/
Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, requested the notoriously corrupt Senate Intel Committee provide support for their recent bogus report that claimed Russia interfered with the 2016 election. To no one’s surprise, the Intel Committee won’t comply.
The Washington Examiner reported earlier today:
The Republican and Democratic leaders on the Senate Intelligence Committee rejected a broad request from two Republican Senate leaders seeking access to the panel’s records to assist in their investigation into the Trump-Russia investigators.
Acting Chairman Marco Rubio of Florida and Vice Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia rejected a late August letter from Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who said that they “respect the authority” of the Senate Intelligence Committee to protect its interests, adding that “ultimately, we have the right as United States Senators” to access the records.
TRENDING: Lancaster Black Lives Matter Militant Calls for People to Shoot Cops After Rioters Are Shot With Rubber Bullets (VIDEO)
“We note that your request of the Committee is made pursuant to Senate Rule 26, but fails to account for the unique authorities and obligations invested in this Committee through Senate Resolution 400 and respected over decades of Senate and Committee practice,” Rubio and Warner responded. “Accordingly, we must reject the absolutist interpretation of Rule 26 that you propose. If this Committee elects to share materials that it has collected and generated in the course of its investigation into Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, it will do so pursuant to these long-standing Committee rules, and specifically, the joint agreement of the Chairman and the Vice Chairman.”
The Examiner continued:
In August, Johnson argued that “it is Democrats who have sought out and disseminated Russian disinformation” because “it was the Democratic National Committee, together with cutouts for the Clinton campaign, that paid for and helped peddle the Steele dossier.”
Grassley and Johnson told the Senate Intelligence Committee they also wanted records related to the CIA’s contacts with Perkins Coie lawyers Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias. Elias hired opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which then hired British ex-spy Christopher Steele, who compiled the anti-Trump dossier. Both Sussmann and Elias had contact with Steele during the 2016 election.
The Conservative Treehouse explained why the Senate Intel Community won’t provide requested information to fellow Senators:
The reason and motives for the denial are simple, yet the majority of Americans have no idea…. The SSCI was the legislative entity, both republicans and democrats, who participated in the unlawful effort to remove President Trump from office. The risk of exposure is exactly why Mitch McConnell put Senator Marco Rubio on the committee as chairman to replace Richard Burr. The Senate was participating in the soft-coup.
The Senate Intel Community showed that although the Republicans chaired the committee, ugly crooked Democrat Jim Warner was the one running the committee. Warner was involved in the coup and the committee released numerous reports without any supporting evidence that claimed Russia was interfering in the 2016 election.
No wonder Grassley and Johnson want to know what’s going on and no surprise the Intel Committee won’t provide any data. Thank God Lil Marco didn’t win the 2016 Republican nomination for President. His true colors are now coming out.