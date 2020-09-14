http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/36GEJcsX_lk/

Breitbart News has obtained the audio of the emergency transmission made by one of the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputies who was shot and critically wounded while sitting in their patrol car on Saturday evening.

One officer was shot in the face, and the other in the head, according to early reports from LASD officials on Saturday.

According to Bill Melugin of FOX Los Angeles, the female officer was shot in the jaw and still managed to help her partner:

NEW: LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6m06qec1v2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020

The chilling audio records the desperate call for help from the female LASD officer, a 31-year-old mother with a 6-year-old daughter, as she radios from “Compton PAX” — the local transit center — with the code “998,” for officer-involved shooting. Her speech is slurred and she struggles to find the words to convey to the dispatcher, but she manages to convey the message.

Officer: 998, Compton PAX. Dispatch: 602 Frank, you have traffic? Second officer: 998, 998. Officer: [Unintelligible] Dispatch: 602 Frank, only. Your traffic? Officer: Compton PAX, deputies down. Compton PAX! 998! Dispatch: 602 Frank, I can’t copy you. Officer: 998! Dispatch: [Unclear] units, 602 Frank is advising a 998, Compton PAX, you’ll have units to respond in three or less. Officer: [Unintelligible] 10-4. Second officer: 998, 998, deputy shot in front of the head bleeding, female, Compton PAX, please…

The Los Angeles Times, which apparently also obtained the audio, noted similarly:

On the radio, a shaky voice mutters: “998 Compton Pax.” Recognizing the code for a deputy-involved shooting, a dispatcher asks: “Just happened?” “Compton Pax, deputies down,” the voice says, almost unintelligibly. “Compton Pax 998.”

Authorities have not yet released the names of the deputies. The LASD is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.</em

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

