https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/09/14/look-whos-back-kaepernick-slams-nfls-social-justice-messaging-as-propaganda/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mollie Hemingway: Kamala Harris Is Not A ‘Pragmatic Moderate’
August 12, 2020
House Judiciary Committee Votes To Move Forward With Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump
December 13, 2019
Trump is Wrong, America Isn't Full
April 9, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy