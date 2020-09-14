https://www.theblaze.com/news/massive-reward-compton-ambush-shooter

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an individual who was caught on video ambushing and shooting two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in a patrol car.

According to Fox News, the department announced the reward late Sunday night. Individuals with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department directly at (323) 890-5500 or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

The suspect is described as a black male whose age is estimated to be between 28 and 30. He was wearing dark clothes in the now widely circulated surveillance video. Unfortunately, the low quality of that video makes further description of the suspect virtually impossible at this time.

The ambush attack occurred at approximately 7 p.m. local time on Saturday. The two deputies, a 24-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, both have less than two years’ service with the department. According to the department, the female deputy has a 6-year-old daughter. Both were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where protesters reportedly blocked the entrance and chanted “let them die.”

The condition of both deputies has since been upgraded to stable, which Sheriff Alex Villanueva described as a “miracle” since both were shot in the head.

According to the Los Angeles Times, at a Sunday press conference, Villanueva said, “There is no rhyme or reason to it; it is an act of a coward. Obviously tensions were running high in the neighborhood with the deputy-involved shooting. But there is no nexus to it at this time. We are chasing all leads.”

