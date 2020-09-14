https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/09/14/los-angeles-protesters-hope-officers-shot-will-die/

Yesterday we looked at the horrific ambush attack on two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies who are currently hospitalized and struggling for their lives. One might imagine that such a scene would give everyone time to pause and consider that just perhaps things had gone a bit too far, right? That might be true for some, but obviously not for all. At the hospital where the deputies have been fighting to survive, supposed BLM protesters showed up, but it wasn’t to show solidarity with the wounded officers. They were blocking traffic into and out of the hospital’s emergency unit, shouting about how they hoped that the deputies would die. (NY Post)

Anti-police protesters descended on a Los Angeles hospital where two deputies were fighting for their lives after being ambushed and shot in the head — chanting, “we hope they die,” according to officials. The sick chants came outside as the two rookie officers — one a 31-year-old mother of a six year-old boy — were still fighting for their lives after being “critically injured” as they sat in their patrol car in the caught-on-camera ambush in Compton. “To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted early Sunday.

Here’s a bit of video that James Woods highlighted, showing precisely how despicable these “peaceful protesters” are. CONTENT WARNING: Repeated use of the n-word and violence. Apparently the phrase “aired out” means to be shot.

Here’s the reaction of an eyewitness to the ambush of two Deputies shot in the head in #Compton. The victims are in the background. No one is going to help them. Vote like your life depends on it. #BlueLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tE8NH5YZvm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 13, 2020

Do you still want to have a conversation about the “peaceful protesters” at this point? Two deputies who were sitting in their squad car not interacting with anyone in the community were ambushed and shot to the point where they are fighting for their lives. They had been on the job for only a short period of time, with no complaints about any negative interactions with the community. And there are people blocking access to the hospital, these so-called “protesters” who are saying they hope they die.

Meanwhile, residents are celebrating in the streets over the ambush shooting of two law enforcement officers. Is this doing honor to George Floyd or any other suspects involved in injurious or lethal use-of-force incidents with the police? Is this something to be celebrated?

Where does this story end? When the police are being ambushed and assassinated in the streets and elected officials are taking the side of the rioters who are fomenting anger against law enforcement, the unfolding story takes a very dark turn indeed. If the local governmental entities will not stand up for law and order, we’re on a path toward Mad Max territory. And I seriously don’t think any of you want to see what the end of that road looks like.

In the meantime, the search continues for the shooter and a sizable reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities were continuing to search Monday for a gunman who walked up to a parked sheriff’s squad car and opened fire, critically wounding two Los Angeles County deputies in an ambush recorded on surveillance video. Officials asked for the public’s help in identifying the gunman in a weekend ambush after officials offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy underwent surgery after the shooting Saturday evening and were expected to recover, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Sunday.

Is it possible that this wasn’t part of the general anti-cop bias in the community being fomented by elected officials and activists? Maybe. One alternate theory is that this was an underage shooter who was performing some sort of gang initiation ritual. I suppose we can’t rule anything out until we find the little monster and get to question him.

