The two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were shot in an ambush attack last night are both in stable condition.

The 31-year-old mother of a six-year-old was hit in the jaw and arms.

She was shot in the jaw and was able to call for help!

The 24-year-old officer was hit in the forehead, an arm and in the hand.

Law enforcement is still looking for the shooter.

On Sunday night reporter Bill Melugin from FOXLA posted this image from local Lynwood city Manager Jose Ometeotl’s Instagram account.

Jose Ometeotl posted “Chickens come home to roost” blaming the deputies and law enforcement for the attack.

The two young deputies had NOTHING TO DO with any historic wrongs in the community.

In his hateful screed Ometeotl accuses local sheriff’s deputies of having “murdered, framed and stole from the community just because they could.”

This is the modern day left in America– hateful, dishonest and unhinged.

Ometeotl has since put his account on private.

Here is the full post from before he made his account private. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/ETAmv3ekcg — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

