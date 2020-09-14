https://hannity.com/media-room/manhunt-la-police-offer-100000-reward-for-info-on-gunman-who-ambushed-officers/
AS CRIME SPIRALS… De Blasio Says He’s ‘LIBERATING 5th AVENUE’ With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20
While major felonies like shootings and burglaries jump triple-digits in the Big Apple, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says his administration is “liberating 5th avenue” with a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in front of Trump Tower.
“We are not denigrating anything,” he said. “We are liberating Fifth Avenue”
The Mayor is here:
“We are not denegrating anything,” he said. “We are liberating Fifth Avenue” pic.twitter.com/0x9oqvjfGp
— Sarah Jorgensen (@SarahLJorgensen) July 9, 2020
Municipal workers in New York City began installing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in front of Trump Tower Thursday as the Big Apple witnessed a 130% jump in shootings and 30% increase in murders in recent weeks.
Painters have began work on a Black Lives Matter mural on the street outside of Trump Tower in NYC
pic.twitter.com/ZEUacahjaJ
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2020
The NYPD released their crime statistics for the month of June this week; showing a shocking increase in shootings, murders, burglaries, and more across all five boroughs.
The disturbing trend shows a 130% jump in gun violence and 30% increase in homicides in the Big Apple.
NYC crime stats for June 2020 compared to June 2019 per @NYPDnews
–130% increase in shooting incidents (205⬅️89)
–30% increase in murders (39⬅️30)
–118% increase in burglaries (1,783⬅️817)
–51% increase in auto thefts (696⬅️462)https://t.co/6kFteynawM
— Travis Fedschun (@travfed) July 6, 2020
#NEW NYC releases crime stats June 2020: # of people “victimized by gun violence + murder in NYC spiked significantly, when compared to the same period in June 2019…there was a 130% increase in the number of shooting incidents across the city” @CBSNews https://t.co/d46ImNxpEQ
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 6, 2020
The NYPD disbanded its elite anti-crime unit on June 15th after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $1 billion budget cut for the police department.
ATLANTA SPIRALS: Mayor Attacks the Governor for Sending in National Guard to Protect Monuments
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.20
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms attacked Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for his decision to deploy 1,000 troops to protect monuments in her city; saying she never asked for the help despite weeks of civil unrest.
“The irony of that is that I asked Governor Kemp to allow us to mandate masks in Atlanta and he said no,” Bottoms said. “But he has called in the National Guard without asking if we needed the National Guard.”
— The Hill (@thehill) July 7, 2020
“It’s this perfect storm of stress in America.”
Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms speaks on what’s causing the surge of violence that’s happening in Atlanta and how to end it. https://t.co/SQqVaevRUz pic.twitter.com/qjmzi6BGUN
— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2020
“We are shooting each other up on our streets in this city. And you shot and killed a baby,” Bottoms said during a press conference on Sunday. “An 8-year-old baby. We are doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force.”
Watch the Mayor’s comments above.