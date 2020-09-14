https://hannity.com/media-room/manhunt-la-police-offer-100000-reward-for-info-on-gunman-who-ambushed-officers/

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20

While major felonies like shootings and burglaries jump triple-digits in the Big Apple, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says his administration is “liberating 5th avenue” with a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in front of Trump Tower.

“We are not denigrating anything,” he said. “We are liberating Fifth Avenue”

The Mayor is here:

“We are not denegrating anything,” he said. “We are liberating Fifth Avenue” pic.twitter.com/0x9oqvjfGp — Sarah Jorgensen (@SarahLJorgensen) July 9, 2020

Municipal workers in New York City began installing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in front of Trump Tower Thursday as the Big Apple witnessed a 130% jump in shootings and 30% increase in murders in recent weeks.

Painters have began work on a Black Lives Matter mural on the street outside of Trump Tower in NYC

pic.twitter.com/ZEUacahjaJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2020

The NYPD released their crime statistics for the month of June this week; showing a shocking increase in shootings, murders, burglaries, and more across all five boroughs.

The disturbing trend shows a 130% jump in gun violence and 30% increase in homicides in the Big Apple.

NYC crime stats for June 2020 compared to June 2019 per @NYPDnews –130% increase in shooting incidents (205⬅️89)

–30% increase in murders (39⬅️30)

–118% increase in burglaries (1,783⬅️817)

–51% increase in auto thefts (696⬅️462)https://t.co/6kFteynawM — Travis Fedschun (@travfed) July 6, 2020

#NEW NYC releases crime stats June 2020: # of people “victimized by gun violence + murder in NYC spiked significantly, when compared to the same period in June 2019…there was a 130% increase in the number of shooting incidents across the city” @CBSNews https://t.co/d46ImNxpEQ — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 6, 2020

The NYPD disbanded its elite anti-crime unit on June 15th after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $1 billion budget cut for the police department.