Meghan Markle is reportedly pitching a documentary on Patrisse Cullors, one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, as part of the Netflix deal she and Prince Harry secured after leaving their duties with the British royal family.

Cullors “hugely inspired” Markle because she was “blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done,” The Daily Mail reported, quoting a source from The Mirror.

“She thinks her story needs to be told — and she would love to be the one to make it,” the source said.

Black Lives Matter was founded in 2013 by Patrisse, along with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi after the the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. It has gained more traction during the past summer following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

