Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, said Trump's hatred of former President Obama is based in racism rather than politics.

“Why he despises him to the extent that he does, I believe it’s purely racial,” Cohen said Monday on ABC’s “The View.”

Cohen called Trump “an Archie Bunker racist” and suggested Trump’s oftentimes critical comments about Obama have little to do with policy disagreements.

“I believe it’s solely predicated on the fact that Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaCrowd aims ‘lock him up’ chant at Obama during Trump rally Trump’s 2020 strategy: ‘There’s one born every minute’ Does Kamala Harris’s music matter? MORE is Black,” Cohen said.

.@MichaelCohen212 on Pres. Trump’s alleged dislike for former Pres. Barack Obama: “Why he despises him to the extent that he does, I believe it’s purely racial.” “I believe it’s solely predicated on the fact that Barack Obama is Black,” he adds.https://t.co/1091s9WYqN pic.twitter.com/xjtOWhLU7h — The View (@TheView) September 14, 2020

In his new book, Cohen describes a litany of allegedly immoral or illegal conduct by Trump during the years he worked for the president as his personal attorney and fixer.

“I described Mr. Trump as a cult leader and I was in this cult. And while I was in the cult I was really refusing to acknowledge that the actions I was performing for my boss were really morally wrong,” Cohen said of his book, titled “Disloyal.“

The White House has dismissed the claims made in Cohen’s book, calling it “fan fiction” and pointing to Cohen’s record of lying to investigators.

“About the only way a person is able to write a book on me is if they agree that it will contain as much bad ‘stuff’ as possible, much of which is lies,” Trump tweeted about Cohen late last month. “It’s like getting a job with CNN or MSDNC and saying that ‘President Trump is great.’ You have ZERO chance. FAKE NEWS!”

“Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies.”

During testimony before Congress in the spring 2019, Cohen painted Trump as bigoted, self-centered and angry.

“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a Black person that wasn’t a shithole,” Cohen told the House Oversight and Reform Committee. “This was when Barack Obama was president of the United States.”

In his book, Cohen describes how Trump allegedly hired an actor to portray Obama in a video in which Trump “ritualistically belittled the first Black president and then fired him.”

“One of the things that I tried to do was change his mindset,” Cohen said. “And that’s one of the reasons I advocated for him to the extent that I did.”

