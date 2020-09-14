https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/momentum-trump-hiden-biden-took-another-weekend-off-president-trump-spoke-25000-followers-nevada/

As the 2020 Presidential election heads towards the November 3rd election, both President Trump and former Obama Vice President Joe Biden are doing their best to win. Here is our updated list of events for both candidates.

In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time.

By election day we had tallied that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events versus meager numbers at Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed their polls were what counted. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm means a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

So we are running a campaign tally again for 2020. Beginning on Labor Day we started putting together the below estimates for attendance at Presidential events through today, the end of the first week of events since Labor Day.



Our ‘rally tally’ shows that after one week Sleepy Joe Biden is frankly not in the race.



Biden did one event on Wednesday in Michigan. We found evidence that Biden had 7 people in attendance, outdoors, in masks, 8 feet apart in a parking lot. That was his last event where event goers showed up in person that were not the press.

Here is a picture of Joe Biden’s event in Michiga:

And here is a video of the participants at President Trump’s ‘peaceful protest’ in Nevada on Saturday night:

MASSIVE crowd gathers for see Trump at his rally in Nevada tonight. pic.twitter.com/ygHpBSfiHx — ⚖️ Constitutional Scholar (@ConLawScholar) September 13, 2020

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. President Trump spoke in front of an estimated 45,830 event goers while Biden has entertained an estimated 41 event goers.

While Joe Biden has held no events since last Wednesday in front of live followers, President Trump in the same time has shared in front of 30,000 people in multiple locations.

While Joe Biden took the weekend off, President Trump spoke in front of 25,000 followers in Nevada.



