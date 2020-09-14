https://hannity.com/media-room/more-on-the-way-top-republican-hints-at-durham-bombshell-about-muellers-legal-team/
From Fox News:
Speculation over the status of Durham’s review into the origins of the Russia probe has only intensified amid the resignation of a top aide last week and comments from congressional Republicans suggesting developments could soon be announced.
Nora Dannehy, a top aide to Durham, resigned Friday, after working closely with the U.S. attorney for Connecticut for years. Durham’s office confirmed her departure but did not elaborate on the backstory.
Reports suggested, though, that Dannehy’s departure came amid concerns that the team investigating alleged misconduct at the origins of the Trump-Russia probe was being pressed by top Justice Department officials to produce a report on its findings before their full review was completed, for political purposes.
One source familiar with the investigation pushed back, telling Fox News on Monday that Dannehy “came in for a brief job” and questions surrounding her departure were simply from an “echo chamber trying to make things look bad” for Attorney General Bill Barr.
“They’re doing their job,” the source told Fox News. “It’s not easy to do stuff like this. Takes time.”
Durham’s investigation has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not blunted the level of anticipation from President Trump, his Republican allies on Capitol Hill and his supporters, some of whom have called for findings to be released before November’s presidential election.
Last week, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hinted that developments in Durham’s investigation were on the horizon. This was after newly released Justice Department records showed numerous phones belonging to members of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team were wiped of information because of forgotten passcodes, irreparable screen damage, loss of the device, intentional deletion or other reasons—all before the Justice Department inspector general’s office could review the devices.
Read the full report at Fox News.
COLLUSION COLLAPSE: Devin Nunes Promises ‘Criminal Referrals’ for Robert Mueller’s Team
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.20
Rep. Devin Nunes vowed to file “criminal referrals” for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team in the coming weeks after newly released transcripts and documents raise new questions over the controversial probe.
According to Fox News:
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, vowed to pursue multiple new criminalreferrals amid the ongoing fallout of bombshell revelations in the Justice Department’s handling of the Russia probe.
Referring to former special counsel Robert Mueller, Nunes said: “We’re looking at doing criminal referrals on the Mueller team, the Mueller dossier team, the Mueller witch hunt, whatever you want to call it. That’s where we are now in our investigation.” Nunes made his remarks in a special new episode of Fox Nation’s“Witch Hunt,” hosted by Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.
Last year, Nunes sent eight criminal referrals to U.S. Attorney General William Barr alleging several “potential violations” of the law in the course the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling and contacts with Trump advisers during the 2016 campaign.
Now in the wake of the Justice Department’s decision to drop charges against former Trump National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn, Nunes is turning his attention to the conduct of the special counsel, who was appointed after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
Read the full report here.
COLLUSION COLLAPSE: House Committee Releases Russia Report, NO COLLUSION
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.18
Members of the House Intelligence Committee released their official Russia report Friday; finding “no evidence” that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials or agents during the 2016 race for the White House.
Their findings end a yearlong investigation into President Trump and his senior associates during the election and beyond; concluding that “the committee found no evidence that President Trump’s pre-campaign business dealings formed the basis for collusion during the campaign.”
“There is no evidence that Trump associates were involved in the theft or publication of Clinton campaign-related emails, although Trump associates had numerous ill-advised contacts with WikiLeaks,” adds the report.
The committee also concluded that both the Trump and Clinton campaign exercised “poor judgment” in certain circumstances, but those actions were not intentional or nefarious.
Read the full report here.