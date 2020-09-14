https://hannity.com/media-room/more-on-the-way-top-republican-hints-at-durham-bombshell-about-muellers-legal-team/

From Fox News:

Speculation over the status of Durham’s review into the origins of the Russia probe has only intensified amid the resignation of a top aide last week and comments from congressional Republicans suggesting developments could soon be announced.

Nora Dannehy, a top aide to Durham, resigned Friday, after working closely with the U.S. attorney for Connecticut for years. Durham’s office confirmed her departure but did not elaborate on the backstory.

Reports suggested, though, that Dannehy’s departure came amid concerns that the team investigating alleged misconduct at the origins of the Trump-Russia probe was being pressed by top Justice Department officials to produce a report on its findings before their full review was completed, for political purposes.

One source familiar with the investigation pushed back, telling Fox News on Monday that Dannehy “came in for a brief job” and questions surrounding her departure were simply from an “echo chamber trying to make things look bad” for Attorney General Bill Barr.

“They’re doing their job,” the source told Fox News. “It’s not easy to do stuff like this. Takes time.”

Durham’s investigation has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not blunted the level of anticipation from President Trump, his Republican allies on Capitol Hill and his supporters, some of whom have called for findings to be released before November’s presidential election.

Last week, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hinted that developments in Durham’s investigation were on the horizon. This was after newly released Justice Department records showed numerous phones belonging to members of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team were wiped of information because of forgotten passcodes, irreparable screen damage, loss of the device, intentional deletion or other reasons—all before the Justice Department inspector general’s office could review the devices.