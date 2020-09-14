https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/14/morning-greatness-does-joe-biden-really-plan-to-debate-trump/

Good Monday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

The president participates in a briefing on wildfires in McClellan Park, CA

President Trump delivers remarks and participates in a Ceremony Recognizing the California National Guard

The president participates in a Latinos for Trump Coalition Roundtable in Phoenix, Arizona

Five minutes of hate:

People are wondering, how will Joe Biden pull off a debate with Trump? It’s clear Biden is aged, he seems to have some degree of cognitive impairment, his media appearances are very controlled, his press conferences are choreographed and recently, he had difficulty reading off his teleprompter when answering a predictable question at an AFL-CIO event. What sort of performance can we expect in a debate setting, a setting without a teleprompter, and against Donald Trump who is a very aggressive adversary? There is a huge risk Biden will go sideways, that he will speak gibberish or make one of his strange “you ain’t black” proclamations. Additionally, Biden is not rigorously campaigning, he takes entire days off. The presidential horse race is competitive, Biden doesn’t have it locked up, so I wonder, what is the strategy to win the election without a strong debate performance?

I think there is something else planned.

It’s not a smart idea for the campaign to come up with a “health reason” as to why a sick Biden can’t debate three times. He’s old, he looks old and he appears befuddled and confused in his rare unscripted appearances so to portray him as infirm is not wise, it is not confidence inspiring for those undecided, independent voters he will need to win an election. If Biden straight up refuses to debate Trump, that looks suspicious and would give credence to the rumblings about Biden’s physical and mental capacity. “What is he hiding?” people will ask. Many voters watch the debates because it is a unique opportunity during a campaign to directly contrast the two candidates. There is a big cost for refusing to debate, especially when the race is close.

Unless. Unless there is something that mitigates the cost. Something that doesn’t mean Biden has to win or earn votes, but something that will cause Trump to lose votes.



There will be some event or development that makes it more desirable for the undecideds and soft Biden supporters to vote for Biden despite his refusal to debate and crappy campaign than it is for them to vote for Trump. The Democrats have a bomb. They have something planned to damage Trump. Of course we know the mail in ballots will help boost Biden’s count, but vote fraud can only help so many percentage points before it looks suspicious. Trump’s entire first term was a series of bombs intended to damage Trump and undermine his legitimacy. The bomb will have to be detonated before the first debate to get Biden out of it and it will have to be damaging enough that Biden won’t have to debate or campaign at all.

The bomb doesn’t have to be true. Remember Harry Reid lied about the despicable Mitt Romney’s taxes. It had its effect. “Romney didn’t win, did he?” snickered the hateful Reid. We will see this move again except it will not be a politician launching a serious accusation against the president, that won’t fly because it happens on an hourly basis these days. Trump’s a RUSSIAN spy, Trump hates the military (LOL), Trump is making money off of the presidency, Trump bites the heads off of kittens…people are numb to it.

The bomb will involve a credentialed agent, a person or persons certified by the lefty-controlled institutions in which regular people still have faith. We recently saw Adam Schiff resurface with his shiny new toy, a DHS whistle-blower who claims that he was told to stop reporting on the “RUSSIA threat” because it “made President Trump look bad.” Is this true? Probably not but every administration controls the flow and form of information. But it doesn’t have to be true for the prestige media to treat it seriously and highlight the specific allegations.

But this particular tale might not make enough waves since the public is burned out on the RUSSIA schtick. However we have another “scandal” brewing, this one coming from the derp state “scientists.” I am guessing that Trump’s alleged dereliction handling the coronavirus registers well in all the focus groups the Democrats are perpetually conducting. A group of Dr. Derp States are claiming that

The health department’s politically appointed communications aides have demanded the right to review and seek changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly scientific reports charting the progress of the coronavirus pandemic, in what officials characterized as an attempt to intimidate the reports’ authors and water down their communications to health professionals.

Perhaps this episode will pick up steam and be the magic “get out of campaigning” free card for Biden. The legacy media will move forward with the bureaucrat’s allegations, gin up public hysteria and find more anonymous sources to tell tales of treachery for media showcasing. There will be pearl clutching, wailing and lamenting from the Democrats, the full Monty. We’ve seen it before: emoluments clause, Logan Act, Ukraine-impeachment, Hatch Act and on and on.

But if it’s not this issue, it will be something. The Democrats have something on the back burner they think will produce the desired effect of damaging Trump so severely Biden can just continue to phone it it. And by the time people figure out it is all a lie or just a partisan maneuver, it will be too late. I cannot think of any explanation for the lack of campaigning and their cognitively impaired loose-cannon candidate except they think they have something. There’s a hard out, the election day is set. We don’t have four years like we did with the RUSSIA-collusion hoax to unravel a scheme. The Democrats just need to keep something outrageous in motion for one month to pull it off but I guarantee you, the Democrats have a bomb and they are getting ready to set it off.

Election news:

Biden pushes gun control less than 24 hours after attempted assassination on deputies

Biden argues he’s in better shape than Trump: ‘Just look at us’

Is anyone watching? Biden campaign plans to run ad during every NFL game until Election Day

Black church leaders demand apology for Trump campaign ad

Schumer and Pelosi-Aligned Groups Funnel Millions in Secret Cash Into 2020 Elections

Federal judge temporarily bans USPS from sending election mailers with ‘false statements’

Crowd aims ‘lock him up’ chant at Obama during Trump rally

Trump holds first entirely indoor rally in nearly three months

‘Open up your state’: Trump defies Nevada Gov. with indoor rally near Las Vegas

Chris Wallace Presses Biden Advisor On Travel Ban: ‘Would You Agree … That Trump’s Actions Saved Thousands Of Lives?’

Major US city may soon allow 16-year-olds to vote, could others could follow suit?

Man warned for wearing MAGA hat when voting in Georgia

Peter Navarro abruptly cut from CNN interview after telling Jake Tapper network ‘is not honest with the American people’

Start of Pennsylvania’s election is on hold because of ballot delay

Bloomberg to spend at least $100M to help Biden in Florida

Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/crime:

Trump calls for swift justice in shooting of ambushed deputies as manhunt intensifies in LA

Los Angeles County Deputies Out of Surgery, Expected to Survive

‘F**cking Die’: BLM Activists Lay Siege to LA Hospital Treating Officers Hit in ‘Ambush’ Shooting

This Week in Leftist Violence and Intimidation Vol. 3

Officer shot during traffic stop in New Mexico

Video shows police pinning journalist covering LA protest to ground during arrest

Westchester school under fire for cartoon comparing cops to KKK, slave owners

NAACP chapter president Talbert Swan: ‘No such thing as blue lives’

Racial injustice themes fill empty NFL stadiums

Coronavirus news:

400K sign on to ballot drive to repeal Michigan governor’s emergency powers

Scientists outraged by White House appointees’ meddling with coronavirus information: ‘Outright egregious’

Derp State. Trump officials interfered with CDC reports on Covid-19

More pandemic fallout: No Peeps for Halloween and Christmas

Blitzer to Fauci: Who should we trust, you or President Trump?

Other morsels:

Wildfires Will Become Worse Thanks To Decades-Old Liberal Policies, Says Fire Expert Who Predicted Uptick In Blazes

Pompeo to resume ‘Madison Dinners’ despite controversy

Trump unveils plan to slash drug costs tied to what’s paid abroad

Of course. Justin Fairfax to run for Virginia governor despite sexual assault accusations

Iran weighing plot to kill US ambassador to South Africa: report

TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

