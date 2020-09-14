https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/14/naacp-chapter-president-no-such-thing-as-blue-lives/

The President of the Springfield, Massachusetts chapter of the NAACP tweeted Sunday that there is “no such thing” as blue lives following the ambush-style shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles on Saturday, Fox News reports.

Talbert Swan who is also a Pentecostal preacher and radio host tweeted: “There’s no such thing as BLUE LIVES… Stop comparing your JOB with my LIFE… Your CAREER is a choice, my BLACKNESS isn’t. #BlackLivesMatter #BlueLivesMatter.”

“No one deserves to be unjustly murdered, police or citizens,” Swan continued. “If you’re expressing outrage over the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies, but we’re defending #KyleRittenhouse murdering two protesters in #Kenosha only days ago, you need to shut up and have a seat.”

Swan’s comments were ‘liked’ more than 35,000 times, but also met with anger on social media.

The deputies, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were “fighting for their lives” as they underwent surgery following the attack, which occurred around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday outside a Metro rail station in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Swan referenced Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, in his posts on Sunday. Rittenhouse faces a slew of criminal charges stemming from the Aug. 28 shooting, just two days after Jacob Blake was shot multiple times by a Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse faces several felony charges, including one count each of first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide,” according to Fox News.

Swan drew criticism in August when he tweeted the hashtag #wrongtrump after the president’s brother Robert Trump died.

“Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump,” wrote Swan.

