BAD EDUCATION: AOC Says Sen. Markey -Elected to Congress in 1976- ‘Overcame the Odds’ to Win his Primary
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.02.20
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed-in on the Democratic Primary in Massachusetts Tuesday night; bizarrely stating Sen. Ed Markey “overcame the odds” and won despite being in Congress since 1976.
“On a personal note, when I first got to Congress the reception I got in many spaces was v chilly. Ed Markey wasn’t afraid. He offered his expertise & partnership. He wasn’t scared of big policy & didn’t use kid gloves. It‘s great to watch him overcome the odds and win tonight,” posted AOC on social media.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020
Breaking: Sen. Ed Markey has defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy in the Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, notching a big win for progressives who made Markey’s campaign a national cause this summer https://t.co/avajRV4tjc pic.twitter.com/pNA9ejF4dH
— POLITICO (@politico) September 2, 2020
“Sen. Ed Markey has defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy in the Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts, notching a big win for progressives who made Markey’s campaign a national cause this summer,” added Politico following the closely-watched election.
DEMOCRAT SENATOR: ‘Trump is SC*M for Fueling Racist Hate and Violence in Our Country’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.01.20
Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey viciously attacked the President of the United States on social media Monday; saying Donald Trump is “sc*m for fueling racist hate and violence in our country.”
“Donald trump is scum for fueling racist hate and violence in our country,” posted Markey on Twitter.
— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) June 1, 2020
Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a citywide 7pm curfew Monday just hours after violent protests left more than 50 Secret Service Agents injured and hundreds more harmed throughout the Capital.
“Every American should be outraged by the murder of George Floyd,” Bowser said. “I want to implore D.C. residents to think of ways to be part of the solution, not part of the destruction.”
#BREAKING: Washington, DC imposes 7 pm curfew after night of violent demonstrations https://t.co/CwUQnuKDPI pic.twitter.com/jy4THMqs8H
— The Hill (@thehill) June 1, 2020
“Washington, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said 88 people were arrested on Sunday night. Half of those were charged with ‘felony righting.’ Seven police officers were injured but none were hospitalized,” reports The Hill.