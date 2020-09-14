https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/09/14/not-all-athletes-are-woke-sellouts-tyler-eifert-of-the-jags-honors-fallen-officer-david-dorn/

The NFL has decided that it will follow suit of the other sports and immerse themselves in social activism. Messages on the field, symbolic gestures in the pregame activities, and even the introduction of a black national anthem are all involved. It seems the league is oblivious not only to the other sports experiencing a drop in ratings but also the general public losing interest in pro sports as a result.

One of the other ways activist expression took place on opening weekend is allowing the players to have a massage attached the the rear neck pad on their helmets. In Jacksonville the tight end for the Jaguars Tyler Eifert participated in the practice, and in the classiest way possible.

Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/cJYtadhVuS — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) September 14, 2020

The move was both one of class and one that moved people.

I’m man enough to say it, Tyler, I love what you’re doing. An officer saved my life in 2009, David Dorn mentored one of my best friends, and my grandfather faced death threats regularly as he fought for equal and civil rights in Mississippi during the 1940’s-1960’s. God bless you — MJ025213 (@mj025213) September 14, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars star Tyler Eifert wore David Dorn’s name on his helmet. Dorn was the retired police captain who was murdered during the riots in St. Louis. #BlueLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/uNFDlwUpEs — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) September 14, 2020

NFL star Tyler Eifert honors slain police chief David Dorn on helmet as league exalts Black Lies Matter cop killers. In 2017, Eifert wrote powerful essay explaining why he stands for the anthem. He hasn’t caved to left-wing mobs despite peer pressure.https://t.co/8UfKcdEUzL — Samantha Chang ♖ (@samantha_chang) September 14, 2020

Not all athletes are woke sell-outs https://t.co/c11gsPVDqq — KenMatthews (@KenMatthews) September 6, 2020

Thank you for honoring David Dorn! His life mattered!🙏 — TexasRed🍷 (@alycialeah) September 14, 2020

At least one of the @NFL players has some CLASS and COURAGE to Stand Up for something that is Right. A Big Fan of Tyler Eifert now but not a Fan of the DESPICABLE and DISGUSTING ⁦@NFL⁩. KEEP STANDING Tyler for this Great American Man David Dorn because AMERICA supports U pic.twitter.com/fExQPQyPIK — @Bamawear (@GregBates7) September 14, 2020

It is actually surprising that Eifert was permitted to display Dorn’s name in his honor. These days the leagues have desired to stay on one message, even dictating what are acceptable displays by the players. Applause goes out to Eifert for making this statement.

