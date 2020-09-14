https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/not-climate-change-oregon-man-charged-starting-fire-molotov-cocktail-went-back-started-6-fires-release/

An arsonist in Oregon was arrested Sunday night for starting a brush fire with a Molotov cocktail.

After his release he was arrested again on Monday for starting six more fires.



The New York Post reported:

An Oregon man was charged with using a Molotov cocktail to start a brush blaze in the wildfire-devastated state — then busted again just hours later for allegedly going back and starting six more, cops said.

Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was first arrested Sunday afternoon after witnesses told cops he started a fire on the grassy edge of a Portland freeway with an incendiary device made out of a plastic bottle with a wick, the Portland Police Bureau said.

He admitted starting the blaze, which was extinguished without any injuries or property damage, cops said.

Lopez Jr. was booked into jail at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on charges of reckless burning and second-degree disorderly conduct — then released on his own recognizance later that night, court records show.