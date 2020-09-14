https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/not-climate-change-oregon-woman-catches-arsonist-property-matches-holds-gunpoint-police-arrive-video/

An Oregon woman found an arsonist on her property over the weekend. The woman held him by gunpoint on the ground until police arrived.

She told the man if her husband would have caught him he’d be dead.

The mainstream media ignored this citizen’s arrest.

It goes against their global warming and anti-gun narrative.

Woman in Oregon caught someone on her property with matches and held him until police showed up. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zefFthWPzI — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020

