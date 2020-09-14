https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/pastor-lists-ludicrous-demands-made-by-the-state-of-california-required-for-his-church-to-open

After being court-ordered to keep his church closed, Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church felt compelled to answer why he decided to reopen his church in defiance of California’s COVID-19 requirements.

In this clip on “Pat Gray Unleashed,” MacArthur ran through the requirements and illustrated how impossible the state made it for a church to reopen lawfully.

“Not only is it unconstitutional, but it goes against the Lord of the church,” MacArthur explained.

Here is a list of a few requirements:

No indoor meetings at all

Pre-registration of all attendees

Every other parking space must be left vacant

Restrooms are to be used during the service to eliminate the rush

Disposable seat covers changed between services

Shortened services

In-person contact with anyone outside of their family for more than 15 minutes must self-quarantine for two weeks

The pastor explained that demands listed in California’s mandate would shut churches down.

“Things are getting worse by the minute,” Pat concluded. Watch the clip below for more details.

